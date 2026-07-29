Techie Earning Rs 3 Lakh Feels Stuck Working 15-16 Hours Every Day: 'It Is Insane'

A techie earning Rs 3 lakh a month has sought the internet's help in deciding what to do about their career after feeling stuck at their current job at a medium-sized startup. The techie with four years of experience highlighted that they were being subjected to 15-16 hour workdays, leaving them with little to no time for their personal life.

The repetitive tasks at work had left them feeling burnt out, professionally stagnant, and unable to find time to prepare for a job switch.

"Alright, so I'm in tech, pulling in over 3 lakhs a month, and I've got four years under my belt. Funnily enough, I've been stuck with the same company since I graduated. It's a medium-sized startup," the techie said.

"Lately, though, I'm just plain exhausted doing the same stuff day in and day out. It feels like I've stopped learning. Plus, the work schedule is insane, like 15-16 hours a day."

The software engineer said they wanted to move on, but even preparing for a new job would require preparation, and they did not have 3-4 months at their disposal.

"To even think about switching, I'd need to go through a whole 3-4 month prep period, all while doing the same work that's already burning me out."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie's situation and urged them to focus on their health and switch jobs or try something of their own.

"16 hours a day isn't healthy. Before you worry about anything else, you need to fix that first immediately, whatever that path may be. Trust me, you will regret," said one user, while another added: "Why would you need a 3-4 month period to prep? Take leave for 10-15 days and start applying for other jobs"

A third commented: "Maybe start something of your own? Doesn't have to be tech. Literally anything else, hobby-related or event-related or a small online business. Probably won't break even for a good while, but will fulfill you. And who knows, if you get frustrated with that grind, go back to corporate."

A fourth said: "First try to limit your working hours somehow. Mention a health reason or just that you want more time for yourself/to attend to family. You can just take some time for yourself daily without telling anyone."