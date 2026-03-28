Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach To Mark 20 Years Of Earth Hour

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture at Puri Beach to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour. The artwork highlights the journey of the global movement over the years.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "Earth Hour is completing 20 years. We have created this artwork to show how the journey of Earth Hour, starting from Sydney, reached the entire world from 2007 to 2026. I would like to request everyone through art to switch off non-essential lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 28."

Check Out The Post Here:

Celebrating 20 years of #EarthHour with my sand art at Puri Beach .

In collaboration with @WWFINDIA , this artwork reflects the journey of Earth Hour—from Sydney in 2007 to a global movement across 190+ countries, inspiring climate action worldwide.

Let's switch off the lights… pic.twitter.com/wO5vJoDyrl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 28, 2026

In a post shared on X, Pattnaik said that he was celebrating 20 years of Earth Hour through his sand art on Puri Beach. He also explained that the artwork, created in collaboration with WWF-India, depicts the journey from the campaign that began in Sydney in 2007 to a global movement that has spread to over 190 countries.

He further stated that this campaign has raised awareness and inspired people worldwide to take climate action.

He also appealed to everyone to fulfill their responsibility to the Earth by turning off their lights and dedicating one hour to Earth by participating in Earth Hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.