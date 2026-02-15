Sand Artist's 17,000 Rudraksha Tribute To Lord Shiva At Puri Beach Marks Maha Shivaratri With "Har Har Mahadev" Message

A stunning tribute to Lord Shiva drew attention at Puri Beach as a sand artist created a special sand art installation to mark the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The detailed artwork carried a spiritual message and reflected deep devotion to the festival.

This sand art was displayed at Puri Beach on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The artist created it with 17,000 sacred Rudraksha beads and 500 small Shivlingas. Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made this and shared it on his X handle.

This creation expresses reverence for Lord Shiva and spreads the sacred message of "Har Har Mahadev."

Artist's Message

Describing his artwork, the sand artist said that his installation, created on Puri Beach on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which includes 17,000 sacred Rudraksha beads and 500 small Shivlingas, is a medium to spread the divine message of "Har Har Mahadev."

On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivaratri, my sand art installation at Puri Beach, crafted with 17,000 sacred Rudraksha beads and 500 miniature Shiva Lingas, spreads the divine message “Har Har Mahadev.” 🔱✨ #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/hR4C2WgLen — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 15, 2026

