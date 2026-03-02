Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates Team India's Win Against West Indies From Paris With Special Sand Art

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulated Team India after their victory against the West Indies, calling it a proud moment for the country. He shared his message on his X handle while posting from Paris.

In his post, Pattnaik expressed his delight at the team's performance. He called it a memorable victory for India and congratulated Team India for their outstanding performance against the West Indies. He described this success as a proud moment for the entire country and wished the players all the best for the semi-final match.

Respect Through Sand Art From Paris

Along with his message shared from Paris, Pattnaik also posted a photo of the sand art he created to celebrate India's victory.

Check Out The Post Here:

What a win! 🇮🇳

Congratulations to Team India .

In front of Eiffel Tower Paris .

Outstanding victory against West Indies .

This is a proud moment. #INDvsWI #T20WorldCup2026 . pic.twitter.com/rhqXNh9oa9 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2026

The creation, inscribed with "Congratulations Team Bharat," reflects his support and respect for the team.

Through this sand art, he celebrated India's sporting achievement on the global stage in a unique and creative way. The Eiffel Tower was visible in the background, making the moment even more special.