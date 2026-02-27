Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik To Exhibit His Art At Contemporary Venice 2026

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared an exciting update on social media, announcing that he is honoured to represent India at an international art event in Italy. In his message recently shared on social media, Pattnaik wrote, "Honoured to represent India at the 18th edition of Contemporary Venice 2026, Italy."

He mentioned, "My 'Jugalbandi' paintings - a unique fusion of colour and sand on canvas - will be exhibited at this prestigious international platform featuring artists from 30+ countries."

Glimpse Of "Jugalbandhi"

According to Pattanaik, his "Jugalbandhi" series is a unique combination of colour and sand on canvas. Through this art, he presents traditional sand art with a modern and vibrant painting style.

Expressing his happiness, Pattnaik said that he is proud and grateful to have the opportunity to present his art on such a prestigious international platform.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved his art and reacted with heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. One user commented, "What a proud moment representing India on a global artistic stage is no small feat. "Jugalbandi" sounds like a beautiful metaphor in itself. Wishing your work meaningful conversations and global appreciation at Contemporary Venice 2026."

Another user noted, "Best wishes Sudarsan sir."