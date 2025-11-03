Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's "Bharat Ki Nari" Sculpture Celebrates Women's World Cup Win

Celebrating the strength, skill, and victory of Indian women cricket team, Puri Beach turned into a vibrant stage of pride on Monday as Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a stunning sand sculpture. He made the art to honour the Indian women's cricket team, following their historic victory at the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, where they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever title. Pattnaik's artwork radiates the theme of empowerment and excellence, bearing the message "Congrats! Bharat Ki Nari Shakti," a salute to the strength and spirit of Indian women.

Sudarsan shared the image of sculpture, writing, "Bharat ki Nari Shakti! Congratulations to our Indian Women Cricket Team for lifting the World Cup 2025! My wishes, carved in sand with balls, at Puri Beach in Odisha."

Check out the post here:

Bharat ki Nari Shakti! 🇮🇳

Congratulations to our #IndianWomenCricketTeam for lifting the World Cup 2025! 🏆

My wishes, carved in sand with balls, at Puri Beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/i23sXJP8wk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 3, 2025

The sand bat, sculpted with delicate precision and powerful symbolism, stands as a testament not only to the victory but also to the determination behind it. Through the rhythmic curves of sand and the textured detailing of the bat and balls, Pattnaik captures both motion and emotion, echoing the journey of the women who made the nation proud.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users showed their happiness in the comment section and praised the artist for the beautiful art. Users also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the world cup.

One user commented, "This is true women's Empowerment that we need...... Thank you sir for your sand art ... Excellent"

Another user noted, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their outstanding achievement! A special salute to all the talented female players who have brought pride to Nari Shakti."

Others extended their heartfelt congratulations to the team.