Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates India U-19 World Cup Victory With Stunning Beach Art

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup by creating a special sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha. Through his artwork, he celebrated the team's big victory and praised young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. To mark this special moment, Patnaik created a sand art depicting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The art was created on the beach and was intended to honor the young player and the team's success.

India grabbed their sixth U19 Cricket World Cup title, thrashing England by 100 runs in the 2026 final in Harare. Ayush Mhatre-led India's historic win set a new record for the biggest win margin in U19 World Cup finals. The team's victory was fueled by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 175 off 80 balls, propelling India to 411/9 in 50 overs

Sharing his sand art, Pattnaik also wrote a message in the caption. He congratulated Vaibhav and called him the youngest legend. He explained that he was celebrating the big win of the Indian Under-19 team with his sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha. He also mentioned that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 175 runs in 80 balls.

Check Out The Post:

Congrats Vaibhav – Youngest Legend!

Celebrating India U-19's epic victory with my sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha 🇮🇳#VaibhavSuryavanshi smashed 175 off 80 balls #Vaibhav175 #U19WorldCup #IndiaCricket @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TQGDgIfHkv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 8, 2026

This sand artist's initiative adds a creative and emotional touch to the celebration of India's Under-19 World Cup victory and highlights Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's outstanding performance in the match.