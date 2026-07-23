"Steel City Baby": American Vlogger Left Awestruck By India's Most 'Underrated City'

India is home to every kind of landscape imaginable, from bustling metros and serene beaches to mountains, deserts and dense forests. While cities like Jaipur, Goa and Varanasi remain favourites among international tourists, many lesser-known towns often go unnoticed despite having plenty to offer. One such place is Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which recently caught the attention of American content creator Tony Klor. Known for his viral travel videos from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Klor explored the steel city for the first time and came away thoroughly impressed.

Sharing a vibrant video from his visit, the travel vlogger revealed that Jamshedpur was never part of his India bucket list but ended up becoming one of his favourite destinations in the country.

"Jamshedpur wasn't on my India bucket list. Now it's one of those places I'll be telling my kids about. Appreciate all the warmth, kindness, and unexpected beauty. Steel city baby," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video follows Tony as he explores some of Jamshedpur's best-known attractions while expressing amazement at the city's cleanliness, greenery and well-planned infrastructure. At the beginning of the clip, he describes Jamshedpur as "uniquely unique", pointing out that unlike most Indian cities, it does not have a conventional municipal corporation and is instead managed by Tata Steel's civic administration.

Calling it the "Pittsburgh of India," Tony also highlighted the city's sporting legacy, noting that several Indian Olympians have hailed from Jamshedpur. His itinerary included visits to Golpahari Temple, Jubilee Park, Sakchi Market, Dimna Lake and Domuhani. Throughout the video, he praised the city's well-maintained public spaces, lush greenery and solar-powered infrastructure.

He also challenged common stereotypes about Jharkhand, saying the state is far more beautiful than many people assume. Reflecting on his experience, Tony admitted that no one had recommended Jamshedpur to him before the trip but said he was glad he decided to visit. He described the city as an underrated gem and admired its peaceful, scenic surroundings.

The video has struck a chord with social media users, and users loved the way he captured the city. One user wrote, "Happiest to see you here in our cleanest and most beautiful city! Proud Jamshedpurian." Another said, "Thank you for visiting Jamshedpur Jharkhand."

A third added, "City so cute, you almost covered everything in a day!" A fourth joke saying, "Dude is now gonna explore every possible city in Jharkhand."