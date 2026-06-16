Startup Boss Shares Method To Get Staff In Office 5 Days A Week, Sparks Intense Debate

- Amanda Zhu, Recall.ai co-founder, offers company cards for commuting and meals to staff
- Employees are expected to work from the office five days a week in San Francisco
- Company cards cover gas, parking, rides, and meals to ease the burden of commuting
A US-based startup founder has triggered an intense debate online after detailing her approach to getting employees to work from the office. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Amanda Zhu, co-founder of San Francisco-based firm Recall.ai, stated that her company covers a range of commuting and meal expenses for employees because it expects them to work from the office five days a week.
"Gas is $6-$7/gallon in San Francisco. I expect 5 days in office. That's why my team's gas is on the company card," wrote Zhu in the LinkedIn post
She shared that every employee gets a company card that can be used to pay for gas, parking, Waymo rides, breakfast, lunch, dinners and snacks. “And everyone gets a company card. All so we can focus on one thing. To win," she added.
Check The Viral Post Here:
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Social Media Reactions
As the post went viral, a section of social media users praised Zhu's thoughtfulness, while others highlighted that no amount of money could give back the time spent commuting.
"Do you give them back the 3 hours with their kids and S/Os they miss commuting?" said one user, while another added: "This is the way to do in-person work. Never understood why the cost of transportation to the office and parking have always been expected to be paid by the employee. It is a hidden tax on their income that does not benefit them at all."
A third commented: "This sounds like a massive waste of money. And money doesn't buy time. I live 18 miles from downtown Boston (and my former company's US HQ). About a 30-minute drive on a Sunday morning, but around 2.5 hours on Monday morning. There is no amount of paying for gas that gives me back 15 hours a week of my life."
A fourth said: "This sounds thoughtful in theory, but I would hope that this approach doesn't put the company in a financial situation where cost-cutting via layoffs becomes the solution. Supporting employees also means embracing sustainable practices that can serve both the company and your staff in the long run."
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