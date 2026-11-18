British musician James Blunt has apparently changed his name to 'Ryan Bel Air' after his latest album topped the charts. The 52-year-old singer had vowed to rename himself after the budget airlines if his record, titled Airplane Mode, reached number one. As per the Official Charts Company, Airplane Mode is Blunt's first UK number one album in 19 years. The singer's last album to achieve a UK number one was All The Lost Souls in 2007, while his 2005 release Back To Bedlam spent 10 weeks at the summit.

Blunt took to Instagram to post evidence of the name change. He submitted a deed poll application to change his legal name from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air, which cost him 53.05 pounds. Before that, he teased the change with a video of himself receiving a threatening phone call.

"Well, it's official. My album Airplane Mode is number one in the album charts. And I know we have made some ridiculous videos, and we've got trends wrong. I promised to change my name to a budget airline, but I wanted to put all of that aside, and I wanted to say, from the bottom of my," said Blunt before being cut short by the phone call.

The call, supposedly from Ryan Air, mentioned the 'unfinished business' and playfully threatened serious consequences like 'separate seating' for his family if he ever boarded the budget airline.

In a subsequent post, the singer-songwriter referred to himself as Ryan Air in a parody video of the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Check The Viral Posts Here:

As his posts went viral, social media users had a field day. "I'd like a refund on my signed copy, please, Ryan, my one says James on it!" said one user while another added: "Please change your name on Spotify and Apple Music now. Bloody legend."

A third commented: "Mate, you should be in Austin Powers movie as villain. That would be hilarious. "The name is Ryan Air, but you can call me. ExtraFee. Muuuhahahahahaa."

This is not the first time Blunt has made such a bet. After the anniversary re-issue of his debut album, Back to Bedlam, in 2024, Blunt bet his fans that he would legally change his name to Blunty McBluntface if the re-issue reached No. 1 on the UK charts.