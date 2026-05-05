"Since Day 1, I've Made A Profit": US College Student Pays Tuition By Beekeeping, Selling Honey

While many college students take up part-time jobs to cover tuition, a student in the US chose a more unconventional route - beekeeping. Anthony Ondo, a 23-year-old senior at Chatham University studying sustainable business, runs a beekeeping business to fund his tuition and sells honey to local cafes and businesses. Ondo manages a 50-hive apiary in western Pennsylvania, harvests honey twice a year, and sells it to help fund his education.

His interest in beekeeping began the summer after high school, when he helped a friend's grandfather with honey harvesting. The experience was memorable. Though he was stung within the first 15 minutes, it sparked a lasting passion. Soon after, Ondo began managing a few hives on his own and officially launched his business in 2024.

"I have some scholarship opportunities and do take one small federal loan, but other than that, I'm able to pay the rest of that tuition with money from my business. Since day one, I've made a profit. This is the ultimate side business because you don't necessarily need to be there 9-to-5 every day. There's flexibility," Ondo told Business Insider.

Scaling the venture required creativity rather than capital. Instead of seeking investors, Ondo expanded by going door-to-door with jars of honey, pitching homeowners to host beehives on their land. His approach worked, as many agreed in exchange for a share of the honey.

"I negotiate with property owners to keep the hives on the property. I give them my little 30-second pitch and let them try the honey. I've been very successful," Ondo said.

He also built local partnerships, including one with Dillner Family Farms in Gibsonia, and supplies honey to cafés and small businesses in the area. As production has grown into thousands of pounds, Ondo has focused on distributing his honey thoughtfully while promoting awareness about the value of local produce.

"As I grow the hive count, I've collected thousands of pounds of honey that I have to distribute. I try to be mindful of who I choose and educate them on the importance of the local honey," he added.

Beyond his own operation, Ondo manages two additional apiaries at Chatham University's Eden Hall campus, where students gain hands-on experience in sustainable practices.

