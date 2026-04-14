Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? The Indian Student The FBI Has Been Searching For Since 2019

More than six years after she vanished without a trace, the search for Mayushi Bhagat continues. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery, as well as the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. She was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her Jersey City, NJ apartment:… pic.twitter.com/CDt1WJjLhM — FBI (@FBI) April 13, 2026

According to HudPost, Bhagat was born on 12 July 1994 in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, and moved to the United States in 2016 to further her education, travelling on an F-1 student visa. She first enrolled at the University of New Hampshire before transferring to the New York Institute of Technology in New York City. At the time of her disappearance, she was living with her parents at 35 Vroom Street in Jersey City, New Jersey, and had friends in South Plainfield. She was last seen on the evening of 29 April 2019, leaving her Jersey City apartment. She was wearing colourful pyjama bottoms and a black T-shirt. Her family reported her missing to police on 1 May 2019.

Her father has said he received a WhatsApp message from her at around 12:30 in the morning on 1 May, in which the sender said she was fine and would not be returning until 3 May. However, he told reporters he did not believe she had written the message, saying the language used did not sound like her.

Bhagat is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is fluent in English, Hindi and Urdu, and is described by those who knew her as intelligent, responsible, kind and "very capable."

The FBI's Newark Division formally added her to its missing persons webpage in July 2022.The investigation is being handled jointly by the FBI Newark Field Office, the Jersey City Police Department and the New Jersey State Police. No suspects have been publicly named. She would now be 31 years old.