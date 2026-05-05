Rare "Rainbow Cloud" Stuns Residents In Indonesia, Internet Calls It "Breathtaking"

A rare "rainbow cloud" stunned residents in Indonesia last week, with video and images of the same going viral on social media platforms. The video sparked debates, with users asking whether it was a natural wonder, a sign of luck or something else entirely. Social media last week was filled with clips of iridescent clouds over parts of Bekasi and Bogor Regencies. One video showed the sky above Jonggol, Bogor, with patches of clouds shimmering in pinks, greens and blues.

The videos racked up millions of views, with users calling it "breathtaking", "otherworldly", and "a sign of luck". As the video went viral, some commenters weren't so sure, asking if it was real or even hinting at chemtrails. Notably, NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the video.

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A real rainbow cloud just painted the sky over Jonggol, Indonesia.

Absolutely unreal! pic.twitter.com/ySEuOe0vO4 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 4, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction with over 60,100 views and more than 2,000 likes. Many users took to the comment section to praise the beautiful scene.

"That's stunning, a real rainbow cloud painting the sky like a masterpiece, it almost looks too perfect to be real. Have you ever seen something like that in person before?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"That's a chem trail around a cloud. That's a death rainbow by the way," another user added.

"Wow, this is stunning! That's a perfect iridescent cloud (cloud iridescence) - sunlight diffracting through tiny, uniform water droplets or ice crystals in the cloud edges. Nature's own prism! Absolutely magical. Thanks for sharing this beauty from Jonggol," a third user added.