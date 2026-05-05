Indian Mango Craze In US Goes Viral, Triggers Debate Over High Demand

It's the summer season, and people have gone absolutely wild for mangoes not just in India, but also abroad. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Americans are apparently doing "anything" to get their hands on Indian mangoes, the "King of Fruits". A social media post about the mango frenzy has gone viral, highlighting how fast mangoes are selling in the US. "Getting good mangoes in the US is absurdly hard," the caption of the post read. "4:56 pm: new shipment in, 5:16 pm: sold out."

The post went viral with over 510,600 views and more than 2,000 likes. Many users commented on it, sharing their own experience of purchasing mangoes in the US.

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"Sold out and it's not even Alphonso. It says kesar," one user wrote in the comment section. "Yeah, my sisters send me mango pulp/extracts from our family trees. That's much cheaper + higher quality than whatever I could purchase here for the last 10 years," another user added.

"It's such a pity, though - even when I do get my hands on a box, they're usually bruised and mushy. It doesn't come close. Have you found a passable batch yet?" a third user shared their experience.

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See the post here:

Getting good mangoes in the US is absurdly hard.



4:56pm: new shipment in

5:16pm: sold out https://t.co/euFo8ncQpq pic.twitter.com/nVkDfTh81L — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) May 4, 2026

According to the WSJ report, India produces over 20 million metric tonnes of the fruit annually, which is nearly half the world's supply. Yet it exports only 1% of fresh mangoes. The stat went viral recently, baffling the global online community.

"Can you blame them? If I lived in the land of Alphonso and Kesar mangos, my export rate would be exactly 0%," one X user wrote. "No wonder they all have beautiful skin like milk. Share mango with us please don't be selfish."

The US lifted its 18-year ban on Indian mangoes in 2006 after a deal between then US President George W Bush and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. But the supply is still tight.