Man Trapped On Cruise Shares Emotional Video On 'Hantavirus' Outbreak: "We're Not Just Headlines"

An American travel influencer broke down in tears this week, describing the fear and uncertainty aboard the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, where a suspected hantavirus outbreak has killed three people. More than 150 passengers and crew were left stranded off West Africa after Cape Verdean authorities refused permission for the ship to dock.

Jake Rosmarin, a Boston-based travel blogger with more than 44,000 Instagram followers, posted an emotional video from the Dutch-flagged vessel, which was on a weeks-long polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica.

"I normally wouldn't make the deal like this, but I feel like I need to say something. So I wrote a few things down. I'm currently on board and behaviours and what's happening right now is very real for all of us here," he said in the video.

"We're not just a story. We're not just headlines where people have families with blogs, with people waiting for us at home. There's a lot of uncertainty. And that's the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home."

"So if you're seeing coverage of this, just remember that there are real people behind it and that this isn't something happening somewhere far away."

"It's happening to us right now. I'll share more when I can, but for now, I just ask for your kindness and understanding."

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Watch the video here:

Passenger on board the cruise ship that has a suspected hantavirus outbreak where 3 people have died and 5–6 people are sick cries out, as the ship remains near Cape Verde.



Hantavirus is a rare but serious illness usually spread through contact with rodents or their waste.… pic.twitter.com/kjHXulmjj1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 4, 2026

Three people, a Dutch couple and a German national, have died since April 11 on the cruise, which is operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. On April 27, a man was taken to South Africa and was later tested positive for hantavirus.

What is Hantavirus?

It is a virus that can infect and cause a serious disease. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially exposure to their urine, droppings and saliva. In rare cases, Hantavirus can spread between people and can be fatal.

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What did the cruise officials say?

"As you are aware, we are responding to several cases of an unidentified virus," letter sent to passengers read as quoted by media reports. "We regret to share that, overnight, a guest presenting severe symptoms has passed away."

"We are currently anchored offshore of Cape Verde and awaiting approval from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark, with priority given to those who require immediate medical care. At this stage, we do not have authorisation from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark."

"Hantavirus has not currently been confirmed in the two persons still on board who require medical care," Oceanwide said. "Nor has it been established that the virus is connected to the three deaths".