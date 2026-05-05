Human Remains Found In 15-Foot Crocodile After Dramatic Airlift In South Africa

Human remains believed to belong to missing 59-year-old businessman, Gabriel Batista, have been recovered from the intestines of a 15-foot crocodile after a dramatic helicopter operation in South Africa's Komati River, BBC reported. The crocodile, weighing around 500kg, was killed and airlifted from the river by police. It was then flown to Kruger National Park, where a field necropsy confirmed it contained human body parts. DNA testing is now underway to confirm the identity. Even though the crocodile was killed, Captain Johan "Pottie" Potgieter said it was a difficult experience. "The sharp end of a crocodile is not the best place to approach it," he told the News24 website.

The weeklong search began after the Gauteng businessman was reported missing on April 28. He is suspected to have been washed away from his vehicle amid flooding while attempting to cross a low-lying bridge over the Komati River. The vehicle was recovered from the river the following day.

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Police spent four days flying a drone over the man-eating crocodile before confirming it as the prime suspect.

"Besides having a massively full tummy," Potgieter said, the crocodile "didn't move around or try to slip into the river despite the noise of the drones and the chopper". The authorities then figured that the animal had recently eaten.

The insane footage captured the full operation. Captain Potgieter was lowered from a SANParks helicopter into the crocodile-infested water, where he secured a rope around the euthanised crocodile just below its head. As the helicopter lifted both the captain and the reptile, the crocodile began spinning and twisting on the rope, turning slowly in the air as they rose above the treetops.

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Human remains found inside a 4.5m crocodile in South Africa's Komati River are believed to be those of 59 year-old businessman Gabriel Batista…



He was swept away by floodwaters on April 27-28 while crossing a low bridge in his Ford Ranger…



A ring believed to be his was… pic.twitter.com/Jq3mmG42sH — Isaac's Army (@ReturnOfKappy) May 4, 2026

The animal was moved to a clearing where a multi-agency team, including SAPS Search and Rescue, NatJoint, SANParks, EMS and Securecon, began their examination. "Human remains were found inside the crocodile's intestines," police said.

"Captain Potgieter's willingness to place his own life at risk, going far beyond the call of duty, reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger that could have cost him his life," Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised Captain Potgieter's bravery.

The field necropsy led to the discovery of two severed arms with hands still attached, half a rib cage and chest flesh.

A ring believed to belong to a missing businessman was reportedly found on one of the fingers.

SAPS believes the remains belong to Batista because he was the only person reported missing in the area, spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo told SABC News.