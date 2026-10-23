Punjab Woman Wins Rs 1 Crore Lottery Prize With Just Rs 7 Ticket

A lottery ticket worth just Rs 7 has brought a life-changing surprise to a family in Kotkapura, Punjab's Faridkot district. The family won Rs 1 crore in the Sikkim government lottery, raising hopes of improving their financial condition and securing a better future for their children.

The winning ticket was purchased just a day before the result was announced from the Star Lottery Stall near the railway station in Kotkapura. The news brought joy not only to the family but also to people in the surrounding area.

Bimla Devi, the wife of a labourer who works in string-related work, had gone to Railway Road in the evening to buy some items. During her visit, she suddenly felt like purchasing a lottery ticket and bought one for just Rs 7.

The following evening, when the lottery results were announced, she discovered that her ticket had won the Rs 1 crore prize. The unexpected news left the family overjoyed.

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After receiving the information from the shopkeeper, the family members visited the lottery stall. Shop owner Naresh Monga offered them sweets to celebrate the win and also performed bhangra to express his happiness.

Bimla Devi said the prize money would help her family overcome its financial difficulties and provide better care and opportunities for their children.

She said the family had not yet decided how to use the money. They plan to discuss the matter together and consider starting a business for their children to help secure their future.

Lottery stall owner Naresh Monga said he had been running the business for the past six months and had recently shifted his shop near the railway station.

He added that several prizes worth lakhs of rupees had previously been won through tickets sold at his shop. However, this was the first time a Rs 1 crore prize had been won from his stall. Monga congratulated the family on their win.

