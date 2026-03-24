Pune Eatery's LPG Price Hike Poster Mocks 'Orange-Haired Man', Sparks Humour

A popular eatery in Kothrud, Pune, named Barve Dahiwada has gone viral for a satirical notice that blames a "dumb orange-haired man" for rising LPG and plastic prices. The message, written in both English and Marathi, takes an indirect swipe at US President Donald Trump following global geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The notice prominently displayed at the restaurant reads, "Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war."

See the notice here:

An eatery in Pune 38 pic.twitter.com/YXbDs4amVa — 🇮🇳 Sayali.Mahashur 🇮🇳 (@SMahashur) March 22, 2026

The notice was a response to sharp increases in commercial LPG cylinder costs and crude oil, which have significantly impacted small food businesses' margins.

Social media users praised the eatery for its trademark "Puneri wit," with many appreciating the creative and transparent way of explaining a routine price hike. One user remarked, "Only in Pune will you get poha, chai, and a crash course in global oil economics on the same wall."

Another commented, "The Puneri sense of humour is superbly dry and funny."

A third said, "I wish I knew Marathi because I understood only the first three words and burst out laughing."

"This is hilarious but also painfully true, given how global events affect local businesses," added a fourth.

Other restaurants have also made headlines recently for addressing rising fuel costs, with some allegedly adding direct "gas crisis charge" to bills, sparking further consumer debate.

The ongoing Iran-Israel-US war, now in its fourth week, has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route through which nearly 20% of the world's oil and a large share of gas supplies pass. India depends on imports for about 60- 62% of its LPG needs, much of it coming from the small oil corridor. As shipments slow down, LPG deliveries to Indian ports have been delayed, tightening availability. The crisis has also led to a rise in prices. A 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has become costlier by up to Rs 60.