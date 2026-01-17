Polish Woman's 5 Tips For Tourists Travelling To India Viral: 'Forget About Stereotypes'

A foreign national has gone viral on social media for sharing a list of five tips that tourists should know before travelling across India. Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who hails from Poland, took to Instagram to describe what she observed during her time in the country, which resonated with the social media users.

From advising travellers not to be fixated on tourist spots to leaving any pre-conceived notions about India, Dominika touched upon several topics that can make the journey across the country enriching.

Here Are The 5 Things Listed By Dominika Patalas-Kalra:

Don't go to typical tourist places, they are usually overcrowded, overpriced and overrated. Try to see the “local places”.

Dominika advised tourists not to be scared of travelling by public transport, especially the metro and auto. She said India's transport system is "not as bad as you think".

Try to book auto through the Uber, Rapido or Ola app, the price will be fixed then, and you will not get cheated.

Dominika stated that whenever possible, travel with a local person, as it will help the tourists discover places that aren't in guidebooks.

Forget about the stereotypes and just come with an open mind.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Foreign Woman Travels In Indian Train At Night, Shares Experience: 'Way Better Than I Expected'

'Give Her Aadhar Card'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the Polish national for compiling the well-researched list that could help others coming to India for the first time.

"It's time to give you an Aadhar card," said one user, while another added: "You are always welcome to India. Great Advice to all the travel lovers of the world."

A third commented: "You are beautiful inside out and that's the reason you pick positive in life and spread it too. Blessings and love."

Dominika previously went viral for calling out foreign vloggers who travel on low budgets in India to show the poor and backward side of the country intentionally. She added that these travellers often eat "bad street food," fall ill, and then paint India in a negative light.