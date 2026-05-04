Polish Woman Lists 3 Everyday Things World Should Learn From India

A Polish woman living in India for the past decade has shared her experiences about daily life in the country, highlighting certain features she believes other nations can learn from. In a video posted on Instagram, Dominika Patalas-Kalra spoke about everyday conveniences in India that, according to her, make life easier and more practical.

She shared the clip with the caption that exactly 10 years ago she landed in India for the first time and these are the thoughts she wants to share.

Speaking about services, she said that as a foreigner staying in India for 10 years, she believes other countries should take an example from India because everything can be delivered to the doorstep within 10 minutes, including groceries, electronics, accessories and even an iPhone, adding that one does not have to go outside the home and it is very easy to live here.

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Her remark appeared to refer to the convenience of quick delivery services, which have become a regular part of life in several Indian cities, where groceries, food, electronics and daily essentials are delivered through app-based platforms.

She then spoke about another feature she finds convenient in Indian homes, saying that almost every house in India has a bathroom attached to the bedroom and it is very convenient, adding that it should be present in every country.

She also praised the concept of maximum retail price printed on products in India, stating that there is an MRP price on every product which is the maximum price at which it can be sold to customers, and added that this system should be followed in every country.