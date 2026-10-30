Pilot Shares Stunning Mid-Air View Of Northern Lights From Flight

Passengers aboard a flight were treated to a surprise when the captain asked them to look outside their windows, revealing a stunning view of the Northern Lights glowing green in the sky.

The moment was shared by pilot Pradeep Krishnan on his Instagram handle. The video captures the captain informing passengers about the unexpected sight and asking them to look outside their windows.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, Captain Pradeep Krishnan can be heard announcing that he has a surprise for the passengers and politely asking them to look outside the window. Soon after the announcement, the visuals show the Northern Lights illuminating the sky with a beautiful green glow.

The text displayed on the video reads, "Northern Lights from passenger window," highlighting the view captured from inside the aircraft.

The stunning mid-air sighting of the Northern Lights turned an ordinary flight into a memorable experience, leaving passengers amazed and reminding many of the unexpected beauty that travel can sometimes offer.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the Northern Lights view shared by the pilot.

One user commented, "Wow."

Another user called the view "Classic."

Several users reacted with a heart emoticon.