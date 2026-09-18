Dhaka-London Flight Turns Into Fight Club As Passengers Brawl, Video Goes Viral

A video showing two passengers fighting inside a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place while the flight was travelling from London to Bangladesh, with the argument between the two passengers turning into a physical fight.

The incident caused panic among other passengers on board, including children and elderly people. The video was shared by a man named Uddin Alim, who said he was travelling on the flight on September 16, 2026.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Alim wrote, "I was personally on the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on 16 September 2026, and I witnessed a very disturbing incident while we were in the air. A fight broke out between passengers, creating a frightening situation inside the aircraft."

"What made it even more upsetting was that there were children and elderly people on the flight. They had nothing to do with the situation, yet they had to witness this behaviour and deal with the fear and stress it caused. Imagine being thousands of feet in the air, unable to simply walk away from a dangerous situation," Alim added.

He said that everyone expects to feel safe when boarding an aircraft, but suddenly witnessing passengers fighting is extremely frightening. He said he was there and saw what happened with his own eyes.

The video shows the two men arguing before exchanging blows. At one point, one passenger's T-shirt was torn during the fight.

Cabin crew members and other passengers later intervened and tried to separate the two men.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager (Public Relations) Mahbubuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune, "I am not aware of the matter yet. I am looking into it."