"No One's Begging You To Stay": Qatari Teen Faces Backlash For Video Explaining Why He Moved To India

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mohammad Jueitem shares his decision to relocate to India in a video. He contrasts life in Qatar with the hustle culture he observes in India. Jueitem praises locals for their dedication and hard work towards goals.

Mohammad Jueitem, who identifies himself as an "international entrepreneur" on Instagram, has triggered a debate on social media after posting a video explaining his decision to relocate to India. In his video, Mr Jueitem, who is originally from Qatar, shared his experience in India and the contrast he observed between life in the Gulf and in one of the world's most populous and diverse nations. "I left the richest country in the world to live here in India," the 17-year-old says in the video, before explaining why he chose to leave behind the comfort and predictability of the Gulf for the challenges and energy of India.

"In our countries, life is comfortable and predictable. But here, everything is different. Everyone is working tirelessly, and comfort doesn't seem to exist," Jueitem said in the clip. He praised India's "hustle culture," recounting how locals spoke passionately about their ambitions and worked more than 10 hours a day in pursuit of their goals. "This is persistence, passion, and discipline. They are not just surviving, they are creating, innovating, and building," he said.

Watch the video below:

Further, the young entrepreneur shared that he and his team are in India to work on a venture called "COSMOS", which he described as having "a lot of room for growth" and potential to "leave an impact." "We are here to get inspired by that energy," he said.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 11,000 views and several likes. It has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some appreciated the perspective and shared encouraging words, others criticised the tone and content of his statements.

Also Read | 'Amazon Is Laying Me Off, But Manager Asked Me To Resign': Reddit Post Goes Viral

"Oh, so you left your 'rich and comfortable life' to move to India for business, and now you're filming trash like it's some shocking revelation? Bro, focus. You came here to make money not a documentary. No one's begging you to stay," wrote one user. "this content was made to degrade India, not everywhere everything is same in the country," expressed another.

"Show the best parts of India. Britain looted our money. India is highly populous. We need time to improve standards. But people are generous," commented a third user.

One user commented, "India is more comfortable for you because of White privilege "

"Oh after white saviours we have arab saviours. Cool," wrote another.