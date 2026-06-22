New York-Based AI Startup Employee Reveals Her 'Rs 90,000' Side Income

A New York-based product manager working at an artificial intelligence (AI) startup has revealed how she was earning more than $1,000 (Rs 94,504) from different side gigs after her daily 9-5. Jennifer Martinez, 35, said her income had increased slightly since she started working with the startup in 2017, but it had not kept pace with inflation, making her seek other avenues for extra income.

Martinez decided to moonlight to achieve her financial goals, which included owning a home and travelling more, which felt increasingly out of reach on her salary. Struggling with money issues, she turned to dog sitting as a side hustle two years ago. Though initially worried that dogs would try to bite her or destroy the furniture, Martinez managed to get by just fine, according to a report in Business Insider.

As per Martinez, she had a dog for approximately 20 to 25 days a month at her home, and she charges $65 per night. Meaning, she was roughly earning $1,000 (Rs 94,504) monthly from dog-sitting alone.

"It's helped me more than just financially. Because I dog-sit in my neighbourhood, I've started meeting my neighbours, which has brought me closer to my local community," said Martinez.

Since Martinez works remotely for the AI startup, her little side hustle forces her to adopt healthy habits. She said dog-sitting forces her to go for a walk in the middle of the day when she has been attending back-to-back meetings. Additionally, the dogs provide her company as it often gets lonely working alone.

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Apart from dog-sitting, Martinez also sells ceramic plates online. Having picked up the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez later took a ceramics course and joined a studio where she works on her pieces whenever she feels like. Over the last year, Martinez said she has sold about 15 plates for $60 each on Etsy.

"I also create TikTok content about preventing burnout. All my side hustles are geared toward health and wellness, so I document them on social media," said Martinez.

The New Yorker said she hopes to one day turn one of her side hustles into a full-time job. Although side hustling has provided an extra financial cushion to her, Martinez admits that it has made her more confused than ever.