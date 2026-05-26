New York Techie Earns Rs 5.72 Lakh Per Month Walking Dogs As Side Hustle

A New York City techie has transformed his passion for pets into a lucrative luxury side hustle. Coby Goodhart, 28, launched Goodhart Dog Co. in 2025, just two years after moving to the city. While maintaining his full-time engineering role, Goodhart now generates over $6,000 (Rs 5.72 lakh) a month providing premium pet care, pushing his annual side-hustle revenue well into six figures.

In a conversation with People, Goodhart said he runs his premium dog-walking and pet-care service across Lower Manhattan, with the schedule built around his primary job.

“Goodhart Dog Co. is something I've built completely around that schedule," said Goodhart, adding that he does walks in the mornings, on his lunch breaks, evenings and weekends.

"I also have a walker I've brought on and trained, and I pay her during hours when I'm at my day job. The goal is to grow it to the point where it becomes my full-time focus."

Goodhart starts his day early, squeezing in morning walks before his engineering job. He keeps up the momentum during his lunch break, while a dedicated walker handles the midday shift. Together, they walk between 10 and 20 dogs every single day.

"Weekends are fuller, with walks, training sessions and client check-ins. It's a lot, but I genuinely love it," said Goodhart.

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Quizzed about his growing client base, Goodhart explained that it has mostly been word of mouth, in addition to social media.

“When you do great work in a small area, people talk. I also hand out business cards on walks and to doormen. They know everyone in the building and are incredibly well-connected," said Goodhart.

"The luxury positioning helps too, I'm not trying to be everything to everyone,” Goodhart added.

Goodhart said people in New York are busy and under high stress most of the time. They need someone who takes great care of their dog.

“Pricing varies by client; factors like location, dog size, behaviour, and schedule all play into it. It's a luxury service, so I price accordingly and make sure every client feels that in the experience,” Goodhart said.