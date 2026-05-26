Man Loses Prosthetic Leg Cycling, Kind Passerby Comes To His Rescue, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video restoring faith in humanity has gone viral on social media after an amputee received help from a 'kind' stranger. While training for Ironman endurance contest, former naval engineer Vincenzo Garofalo suddenly lost his right prosthetic leg mid-ride. As Garofalo struggled to balance his bicycle on the roadside, a pedestrian rushed towards him, retrieved the detached limb, and steadied the bicycle.

Garofalo was cycling in Saint Paul's Bay, a town located on the northeast coast of Malta, when the incident took place. Though there was not much traffic on the road, the stranger's quick thinking helped avoid any potential issues. While Garofal attempted to balance the bike on the sidewalk, the stranger helped him steady the cycle and returned the prosthetic leg.

Garofalo later shared the footage online to thank the kind stranger and motivate others, emphasising that physical limits only exist in the mind. The moving clip has earned widespread praise for the runner's immediate, selfless rescue.

"I had only seen it in videos, until I experienced it firsthand. Better to laugh about it. I want to sincerely thank the gentleman for running over and helping immediately. A truly kind soul," Garofalo captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:



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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 8.8 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded the runner's immediate, selfless rescue.

"Don't think most people appreciate the skills required not to fall in that situation," said one user, while another added: "That guy is a legend for coming to your rescue so quickly."

A third commented: "Oh man I thought your shoe came off at first and then noticed it was the whole leg. That's legendary but also that guy is awesome."

A fourth said: "Experienced it firsthand or firstleg? Jokes aside, great to see that kind of kindness and also that you are cycling no matter the circumstances."

Reacting to the deluge of reactions and comments, Garofalo said life had been hard on him, but he decided never to give up, a sentiment that reflected in the video.

"You're making me emotional. Beyond the funny comments, I'm receiving so many messages calling me a champion. But honestly, I don't see myself that way. I'm just someone who decided not to give up," said Garofalo.

"Life has been hard on me. It took a lot away from me and made me fall countless times. But it also taught me to see the world differently. To appreciate the little things, the small efforts, the invisible battles nobody sees."