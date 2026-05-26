Watch: Green Fireball Meteor Lights Up Erupting Mayon Volcano In Stunning Footage

A rare green fireball meteor was caught on camera streaking behind the erupting Mayon Volcano in the Philippines, creating a mesmerising night sky view. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the stunning event on Monday (May 25) at 10:33 PM local time. Captured via the agency's Lignon Hill IP camera, the footage shows the bright meteor descending directly over the northern slopes of one of the country's most active volcanoes.

While it was initially believed that the meteor may have struck the volcano, PHIVOLCS confirmed that the object disintegrated in the atmosphere before reaching the ground after analysing seismic, infrasound, and video data.

The footage was made all the more beautiful as Mayon is renowned for its almost perfect symmetrical cone shape, making it one of the most beautiful volcanoes in the world. Located about 330 kilometres (205 miles) southeast of the capital Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

The extraordinary combination of a volcanic eruption and a celestial event left scientists and skywatchers stunned, with many describing the apocalyptic scene as the closest thing to witnessing an armageddon.

"That's a wild video, A meteor streaking right over an erupting volcano? The universe really put on a show tonight. Nature is metal as hell," said one user, while another added: "Cool but also armageddon vibes."

A third commented: "Imagine you are an ancient tribe praying to the angry volcano god and then a meteor crashes right next to it. Type of sh*t that creates myths and legends."

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Mount Mayon Volcano Eruption

Earlier this month, more than 300 families were evacuated after massive amounts of ash billowed from the Mount Mayon volcano due to the collapse of lava deposits from its slopes. The volcano has been erupting mildly on and off since January, but huge deposits of lava on its southwestern slope suddenly cascaded down in a pyroclastic flow.

Authorities raised the five-step alert around Mayon to level 3 in January after a series of mild eruptions that caused intermittent rockfalls, some as big as cars, from its peak crater along with deadly pyroclastic flows. Entry into the six-kilometre permanent danger zone is prohibited due to the risks posed by lava flows, rockfalls, PDCs, and sudden explosive activity.