One Of Earth's Deadliest Volcanoes Is Slowly Reloading With Magma: Study

A powerful underwater volcano near Kyushu is slowly refilling with magma, according to a new study, raising fresh questions about the future risks posed by one of Earth's most explosive volcanic systems.

The Kikai Caldera triggered the massive Akahoya eruption around 7,300 years ago, the largest known eruption of the Holocene period. Scientists estimate it released about 160 cubic kilometres of material, far exceeding eruptions such as Novarupta in 1912 and Mount Pinatubo.

New Magma Chamber Identified

Researchers from Kobe University and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology conducted detailed seismic surveys beneath the caldera. Their findings reveal a large magma chamber, believed to be the same source that powered the ancient eruption.

However, the magma now present appears to be newly injected rather than leftover material. Scientists also confirmed the gradual formation of a lava dome over the past 3,900 years, indicating ongoing volcanic activity.

Lessons for Global Volcano Monitoring

Experts say the findings could help improve understanding of eruption cycles in large calderas worldwide, including Yellowstone and Lake Toba.

Although the volcano has only produced minor eruptions in recent decades, its history suggests it is capable of far more destructive events. With dense populations now living in the region, even a smaller eruption could have serious consequences.

The study, published in Communications Earth and Environment, highlights the importance of monitoring magma build-up to improve early warning systems for future eruptions.