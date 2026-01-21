Tourist Helicopter Carrying 3 People Goes Missing Near Japan's Mount Aso Volcano

A sightseeing helicopter carrying three people has gone missing near Mount Aso, one of Japan's most active volcanoes. As per BBC, the aircraft took off from a zoo in Aso City at 10:52 local time (01:52 GMT) on Tuesday for a 10-minute tour but never returned, local reports say, quoting police. An object resembling an aircraft was spotted by a police helicopter inside the crater of Nakadake, one of Mount Aso's five peaks, at around 16:00. Authorities have yet to confirm if it is the missing helicopter.

The helicopter had two Taiwanese passengers - a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s- and a Japanese pilot on board. The missing helicopter's 64-year-old pilot was a seasoned veteran with 40 years of flying experience, local media reported. The Aso Volcano Museum noted that the weather was cloudy that morning, making it difficult to clearly see Nakadake.

The US-made Robinson R44 helicopter was on its third trip of the day when it lost contact. No issues were reported on its previous two flights, according to operator Takumi Enterprise.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended Tuesday evening due to poor weather and toxic volcanic gases and resumed Wednesday morning. Following the incident, Takumi Enterprise has grounded all its helicopters. Local authorities are also reviewing safety protocols for manned flights near the active crater.

This isn't the first incident involving the company. In 2024, one of its helicopters made an emergency landing, injuring three people on board.

About Mount Aso

Mount Aso is one of Japan's most active volcanoes, located in Kumamoto prefecture on the island of Kyushu. It is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning natural beauty, with scenic volcanic landscapes and hot springs. The mountain has five peaks, including Nakadake, which is the most active.

The area offers various outdoor activities like hiking, trekking, and helicopter tours, attracting visitors worldwide. Mount Aso's caldera is one of the largest in the world, measuring about 18 km in diameter. It last erupted in October 2021, sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky.

Mount Aso is part of the Aso Kuju National Park and is considered a sacred site by locals. The area is also known for its unique flora and fauna, with various rare plant species that are found nowhere else.

