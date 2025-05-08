Report Reveals Chilling Details Of US Helicopter Crash That Killed 6: "Suddenly Broke Into 3 Pieces"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The NTSB detailed the April helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Surveillance footage shows the Bell 206 broke apart mid-flight. The fuselage landed in shallow water, with sections found deeper.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details on the April helicopter crash into the Hudson River that claimed six lives. Surveillance footage and audio reveal the Bell 206 helicopter was flying south before it suddenly broke apart into three main sections - the fuselage (with engine), main rotor system, and tail boom - and crashed into the water, People reported.

"The fuselage came to rest, inverted, north of the Holland Tunnel ventilation towers where the water depth was about 6 ft," the NTSB wrote, adding that other sections were found submerged at a depth of around 30 feet.

The NTSB report also noted that additional debris from the crash was found on the river's surface and a rooftop near the Hoboken transit building in New Jersey. Furthermore, the report highlighted that the helicopter lacked video or data recording devices. Although the pilot, Sean Carrell Johnson, was seen wearing computer-augmented sunglasses with recording capabilities before takeoff, these glasses were not recovered after the crash.

The report also revealed that the pilot was on a "10 days on/10 days off" schedule, and the crash occurred on his first day back after his most recent break. The ill-fated flight was the helicopter's eighth tour of the day, all of which were operated by Mr Johnson.

Notably, the flight took off on April 10 with a family of five and the pilot on a scenic tour. The helicopter flew a "teardrop pattern" south of the Statue of Liberty, then headed north along the Hudson River's east shore, passing the George Washington Bridge before making a U-turn toward New Jersey. The aircraft climbed to 675 feet before suddenly descending rapidly.

"Several witnesses described hearing several loud 'bangs' emanating from the helicopter before it broke up and descended into the river," according to the report.

The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and three children, in addition to the pilot, a person briefed on the investigation told the news agency AP.

US President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible." There have been around 30 helicopter crashes in New York since 1980, Brooklyn Borough President Mark Levine told reporters, calling for tighter restrictions on helicopter traffic in the city.