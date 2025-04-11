Advertisement

US Court Blocks Trump From Revoking Thousands Of Migrants' Legal Status

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday from revoking the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and

Boston:

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday from revoking the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston issued her order after finding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision to cut short a two-year "parole" granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden was based on an "incorrect reading of the law."

