Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York, Deaths Feared: Reports

A helicopter crashed in the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, the New York City Police Department said on social media.

ABC News said fatalities have been reported, citing law enforcement sources. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," read a post on X by the New York Police Department.

