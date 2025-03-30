Japan Issues Mid-Level Volcano Warning

Japanese authorities issued a mid-level warning Sunday for a volcano in the southwestern Kyushu region, telling people not to approach and that an eruption "may occur".

There was, however, no evacuation order for local residents near the Shinmoedake volcano, part of the Kirishimayama cluster.

"Volcano warning issued for Kirishimayama (Shinmoedake) (near crater) (Volcanic alert Level 3: Do not approach the volcano). An eruption may occur. Follow local government's instructions and stay away from dangerous areas," the disaster management agency said on X.

Japan has scores of active volcanoes and sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

