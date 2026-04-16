"Don't Go Down, Come Up": Indonesian Guide's Split-Second Call Saves Hikers As Mount Dukono Erupts

When a volcano erupts just metres away, instinct tells you to run. But on April 6, a group of hikers in Indonesia learned that sometimes the safest move is the exact opposite. According to a report by Channel News Asia, the group was trekking near Mount Dukono, one of the country's most active volcanoes, when it suddenly erupted. Within seconds, a towering column of ash and debris shot into the sky, dramatically changing the situation on the ground.

As panic set in, some hikers began moving downhill, hoping to distance themselves from the eruption. But their local guide quickly intervened, instructing everyone to stop and stay exactly where they were. "Don't go down, come up! Up, up, up," the guide can be heard screaming.

At first glance, the decision seemed counterintuitive. Moving away from danger feels like the natural response. But in volcanic terrain, especially during an active eruption, descending can actually increase the risk. Ash clouds, along with fast-moving debris and volcanic gases, often travel downslope, meaning the hikers could have unknowingly walked straight into the most dangerous zone.

The guide's call to stay put likely kept the group out of the direct path of the ash plume. Remaining stationary reduced their exposure to falling debris and prevented them from entering areas where visibility, air quality, and terrain conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

While some hikers had reportedly ignored official warnings to reach the crater, the guide's composure turned a potentially catastrophic situation into a survival story. The incident, shared on the guide's Instagram stories and later on TikTok, has sparked discussion online about the importance of experienced local guides during high-risk treks.

About Mount Dukono

Located on Halmahera Island in North Maluku, Mount Dukono is known for its frequent and often unpredictable eruptions. It has remained persistently active for years, regularly sending ash plumes into the air and posing risks to both locals and visitors. The volcano is a popular spot for volcanologists and adventure seekers, but its eruptions can pose a threat to nearby communities.

Experts and seasoned trekkers emphasise that such environments demand not just physical preparedness but also situational awareness that typically comes from years of on-ground experience. Local guides, familiar with eruption patterns, wind directions, and terrain risks, can make critical decisions in seconds -- decisions that outsiders may not immediately understand.

One user on Instagram wrote, "Great call actually. If you suddenly descend and don't know the where the wind is blowing, that would be more dangerous. Since they are already there. The guide's call is to make sure all are on the same path down and no debris are going down on them."

Another commented, "It's safer to stay. Even if you force yourself to go down, the clouds and volcanic ash will move faster than we can run."

"You are not just running away from the thick columns of ashes; there are many other dangerous pungent substances in the air. It literally delete any signs of life. It would be a miracle to survive or even outrun a volcanic explosion. Hope everyone in this clip is okay," a third user added.