Video: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Shooting Over 1,000 Feet Of Lava Into The Air

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has erupted again, sending lava fountains up to about 1,000 feet (300 metres) into the air during the latest phase of its ongoing volcanic activity. The eruption took place at the summit of Kilauea on the Big Island and marks the 43rd eruptive episode since the current eruption began in December 2024, according to scientists monitoring the volcano.

Lava fountains shot high above the volcano's summit crater inside Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, producing dramatic plumes of molten rock and volcanic debris. Despite the spectacular display, officials say the lava remains confined within the crater and is not currently threatening nearby homes or infrastructure.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Shoots Lava Fountains Up To 1000 Feet pic.twitter.com/8KSFVY16rE — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) March 11, 2026

Authorities temporarily closed sections near the summit and parts of Highway 11 as falling volcanic fragments and ash - known as tephra - spread across the area. Some pieces of volcanic debris were reported in nearby communities, prompting safety warnings and road restrictions.

Officials in Hawaii County also opened shelters as a precaution, although there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued an ashfall warning, advising residents that volcanic ash can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory system.

Scientists say the eruption episode lasted for several hours before pausing again, part of a pattern seen during the current eruptive cycle, in which bursts of lava fountaining are followed by quiet periods.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting intermittently for more than a year. Although the current activity remains largely contained within the national park, authorities continue to monitor the volcano closely for any changes.