Video: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Shoots Lava 100 Metres Into The Sky

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again on Tuesday, September 2, and continued into Wednesday, marking its 32nd eruption since December. The US Geological Survey captured stunning footage of glowing lava streams illuminating the night sky over the Island of Hawaii. Located about 200 miles south of Honolulu, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), lava first emerged from the north vent of Halemaʻumaʻu crater shortly after midnight. By mid-morning, fountains were also erupting from the south vent and a third opening in between. Fortunately, all the lava has remained contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Watch the video here:

We know you've heard of a volcano...but how about a volnado?



This afternoon, during episode 32 fountaining at Kīlauea the V3 live camera (https://t.co/tCc5xGmMcO) caught this whirlwind kicking up loose ash deposits along the active fountain and flow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. pic.twitter.com/wCwhZgoFV8 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 3, 2025

USGS estimated that it produced an average of 6,750 cubic feet of lava per second – equivalent to filling nearly five Olympic-sized swimming pools every minute, the Newsweek reported. By the end of the eruption, lava flows had covered 40-50% of the crater floor, and officials warned that the flows may continue to move slowly for several days as they cool.

The Kilauea eruption released around 55,000 tons of sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas that creates volcanic smog, or "vog," when emitted into the atmosphere. According to USGS, high levels of volcanic gas are expected to linger and potentially cause "far-reaching effects downwind."

Sulfur dioxide emissions and the resulting vog can irritate eyes and respiratory systems, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma and other chronic lung issues, the Hawaii State Department of Health warned. The eruption also generated glassy volcanic fragments that posed local physical hazards.

Notably, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, situated on Hawaii Island, the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago. It's approximately 200 miles (320 kilometres) south of Honolulu, the state's largest city, which is located on the island of Oahu.