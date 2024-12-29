Miracle At Kilauea Volcano: Toddler Snatched From Brink Of 400-Ft Cliff

A family at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park had a lucky escape after their toddler wandered away and nearly fell off a 400-ft cliff into the heart of the volcano before being grabbed by the screaming mother just in the "nick of time", according to a report in BBC. The little boy split from his family and instantly ran straight toward the edge of the Kilauea volcano. As per the park officials, the boy would not have survived the fall if he plunged into the caldera - the large crater of the volcano.

Park officials said the family was visiting behind a closed area beyond the post-and-cable barrier at Kilauea Overlook when the incident took place, last week. The incident prompted the national park rangers to reissue warnings about volcano tourism.

"The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs and traffic management," said park superintendent Rhonda Loh in a statement.

"Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National parks showcase nature's splendor but they are not playgrounds," Ms Loh added.

Watch | Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Spews Columns Of Lava

Kilauea volcano

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. As per the US Geological Survey, it sprang to life earlier this month by spewing columns of lava 80 meters (260 feet) into the air.

"Molten material, including lava bombs, is being ejected from the vents on the caldera floor up onto the west caldera rim. The plume of volcanic gas and fine volcanic particles is reaching elevations of 6,000-8,000 feet above sea level... and winds are transporting it to the southwest," read a statement by the agency.

Kilauea has been very active since 1983 and prior to December, the last eruption was observed in June 2024 and lasted about five days. The volcano also erupted in September 2023 and lasted for a week. Notably, it is one of six active volcanoes located in the Hawaiian Islands, which also include Mauna Loa, the largest volcano in the world, though Kilauea is far more active.