Watch: Kilauea Volcano Spews 'Lava Fountain' 1,000 Feet Above Hawaii

One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed columns of lava exceeding 1,000 feet above Hawaii, according to US vulcanologists and spectacular footage released Sunday.

Activity at the summit of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been intermittent since an eruption on December 23, 2024.

On Sunday, footage showed jets of lava spraying into the air, forming neon-orange fissures as it flowed within Kilauea's caldera.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 4:15 pm Sunday Hawaii Standard Time (0215 GMT Monday) in the north vent of Halema'uma'u, a pit crater of Kilauea.

An hour later, the south vent started agitating, spewing lava fountains of about 230 feet "while lava fountains from the north vent are exceeding 1,000 feet (300 meters) in height," the agency said.

"Lava flows are covering the floor of Halema'uma'u crater."

Sunday's activity was the 23rd since the December eruption, the agency said, adding that the lava fountains "have continued for around a day or less."

Primary hazards include high levels of volcanic gas, which could react with the atmosphere downwind to create a visible haze known as "vog" -- or volcanic smog.

Vog can affect people and animals, as well as crops.

Kilauea has been very active since 1983 and erupts relatively frequently.

It is one of six active volcanoes located in the Hawaiian Islands, which also include Mauna Loa, the largest volcano in the world.

Kilauea is much smaller than neighboring Mauna Loa, but is far more active and regularly wows helicopter-riding tourists who come to see its red-hot shows.

