Bengaluru Man Reveals Habits That Helped Him Save Money Without Changing Lifestyle

A Bengaluru man has gone viral on social media after sharing how he reduced his monthly expenses in the city without making major compromises to his lifestyle. The man, identified as Akshay CN, posted a video on Instagram explaining the habits that helped him save money while living in Bengaluru.

Akshay runs the Instagram page @bangalore_viral and shared the video with the caption stating that he reduced his Bengaluru expenses without ruining his lifestyle.

Akshay said one of the biggest financial changes he made was shifting closer to the Metro instead of living in a "fancier" area.

According to him, the rent initially seemed slightly expensive, but it later helped him save a significant amount on daily travel expenses, fuel costs and auto rides. He also said it reduced the mental stress caused by long commutes.

Akshay explained that he stopped using convenience as a reason for unnecessary spending.

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He said quick deliveries, auto rides, subscriptions and small online purchases slowly became one of his largest monthly expenses in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru resident also shared that planning weekends in advance helped him avoid random expenses.

He said unplanned cafe visits, pub outings and impulsive social plans could quietly affect savings much faster than many people realise.

Akshay also spoke about the pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle in Bengaluru. He explained that he stopped upgrading gadgets simply because people around him were doing so. According to him, Bengaluru's work culture can sometimes create unnecessary lifestyle pressure.

He further said he stopped trying to keep up with social and lifestyle trends, adding that many people spend money only to feel socially updated.

Another habit that helped him save money was cooking at home occasionally instead of eating outside every day.

Akshay said this change improved both his health and his savings.

Akshay said that a higher salary alone does not solve financial problems in Bengaluru.

He added that better spending habits matter much more when managing expenses in the city.