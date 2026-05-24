Life Convict Walked Out Of Bengaluru Jail Using Fake Court Order 8 Years Ago

A shocking case of alleged forgery and illegal release of a life convict nearly eight years ago has left authorities baffled at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. The prison authorities have now filed a case against the convict and others involved in the fabrication of fake Supreme Court documents.

Shankar A had been convicted in a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case. As per court orders, he received two life sentences under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was also fined Rs 5,000 under each of the two sections.

The prison authorities received a letter dated December 3, 2018, which they believed at that time was issued by the Supreme Court over a criminal appeal. Based on the purported order, the convict had paid a total fine of Rs 10,000 and was released on November 13, 2018, according to the fresh FIR.

It was only years later that complaints emerged that Shankar had secured his release by submitting forged court documents.

Following directions from the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Karnataka, an internal inquiry was initiated. Relevant records were handed over to the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Southern Range, Bengaluru, for further verification.

During the investigation, the prison department contacted the Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court to verify the authenticity of the order. The top court authorities reportedly confirmed that the order dated November 3, 2018, was fake and ordered prison officials to initiate appropriate legal action.

Prison authorities further alleged that several individuals may have assisted Shankar in creating and submitting the forged documents.

Efforts are underway to arrest the convict again and take legal action against all those involved in the alleged conspiracy and document forgery case.