MBA Graduate Hides In Box Bed During Dramatic Arrest In Fake Currency Case In Bengaluru

An MBA graduate has been arrested for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes in Bengaluru. Rudresh, 41, was picked up from Sampige Layout, Gangondanahalli, in what could be described as a dramatic sequence of events.

The police suspect Rudresh was involved in circulating fake Rs 500 notes in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and several other places. The case came to light after he allegedly used a counterfeit 500 note to purchase cigarettes at Huliyaru village on July 2.

When a team of Huliyaru Police reached Rudresh's house, they first faced resistance from his parents. Despite long searches, the cops were unable to locate him in the house.

Only after a thorough search did the cops realise that his parents had him hidden inside a box bed.

Rudresh was earlier part of a fake currency racket busted by Davanagere Police in 2024. The gang had allegedly printed and circulated nearly Rs 20 lakh worth of counterfeit currency within three months before its six members were arrested and jailed.

The police suspect that after being released from prison, Rudresh allegedly resumed the counterfeit currency operation.

One more accused in the case is on the run, and a search is underway to trace him.

Huliyaru Police have registered a case and are continuing further investigation. They are also interrogating Rudresh to ascertain the extent of the fake currency network and identify others involved.