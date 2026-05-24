Woman Praises CISF For Recovering Lost Phone "Within 15 Minutes" At Bengaluru Airport

Bhaavna Arora, an author by profession, said she misplaced her phone at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she praised the authorities for tracking it down within 15 minutes. The author shared her relief after reporting the missing device to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff. According to her account, CISF officers located the phone and returned it to her in under a quarter of an hour, avoiding what could have been a stressful start to her trip.

"I lost my phone at the @BLRAirport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes I had my phone back in my pocket," she wrote.

"God Bless these people."

"This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don't Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they'll do the needful."

See the post here:

Official response

The quick recovery highlights how airport security teams regularly handle lost-and-found cases for travellers moving through one of India's busiest hubs.

In a response to the post, @CISFAirport wrote, "Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity."

Social media reaction

The post received over 34,000 views and more than 1,300 likes. Online users took to the comment section to share their experiences and also praise the officials.

"Lost and found services in the airport are very good. All thanks to CISF. There is actually an online portal where you can see the list of items that were recovered and claim them. The only suggestion for improvement is to enable online verification and delivery services," one user wrote.

"Yes, I have seen Bangalore airport CISF and other staffs are also efficient," another user added.

"In a world where we mostly hear complaints, stories like this deserve to be highlighted. Losing a phone at an airport can instantly trigger panic, stress, and helplessness. Huge respect to the CISF team at BLR Airport for acting so quickly and professionally. The people in uniform often don't get enough appreciation for the calm and confidence they bring during moments like these," Dr Akkshye Tulsyan, the Honorary Consul of Namibia, wrote.