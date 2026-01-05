Video: Bengaluru Woman Opens Car Door During Fight With Husband, Triggers Panic

An argument between a couple travelling near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport triggered panic among commuters when a car with its rear door open took a sharp turn. The vehicle stopped near a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) checkpoint and drew a sharp reaction from a fellow rider.

During the argument, the woman allegedly opened the rear door and insisted that the cab be stopped immediately, while the husband reportedly asked the driver to continue driving.

The video of the incident, recorded from a car travelling behind the taxi, shows the cab taking a sharp left turn and driving with the rear door wide open. The woman is seen using her leg to keep the door open.

As the cab comes to a halt, close to the CISF checkpoint, a biker pulls over and speaks aggressively to the driver. A CISF official then intervenes to resolve the matter.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, prompted the police to launch an inquiry.

Police said the incident was the result of a heated argument between the couple inside the vehicle.

Officers said a non-cognizable report has been filed, and further investigation is underway.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.