Bengaluru Man Assaults Elderly Father Over Property Dispute

A 70-year-old man died in Bengaluru after being allegedly assaulted by his son over property and family disputes.

Munikrishnappa was allegedly assaulted by his son Mohankumar on Saturday night in Indiranagar. He later died from the injuries sustained during assault.

The accused has been arrested and police is investigating the circumstances leading to the death.

The case comes days after a man allegedly stabbed his parents to death at their home in Vignan Nagar. According to the police, the accused, Rohan Chandra Bhat, a 33-year-old software engineer, attacked his parents with a knife following a family dispute. The couple was rushed to Manipal Hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Last year, a 28-year-old man in Kerala died after being hit with a metal rod on his head by his father for demanding a luxury car.