Pregnant Woman Alleges Bengaluru Hospital Staff Filmed Her In Toilet

The Varthur police have registered a case against a housekeeping staff member and the management of Apollo (Bellenus Champions) Hospital on Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road, after a 36-year-old pregnant woman caught a male employee allegedly filming her inside a hospital restroom.

The incident, which occurred on May 21, 2026, has sparked intense scrutiny over patient privacy and security protocols at major medical facilities across the city.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant was visiting the hospital between 12:30 PM and 4:15 PM. While using the restroom, she noticed a male staff member acting suspiciously and attempting to take photos or videos of her using his mobile phone. When confronted by the victim, the suspect immediately fled from the scene.

The complainant further alleged that after she alerted the hospital administration and demanded to see the suspect's device, the hospital staff shielded the employee from her for approximately 15 minutes before finally producing the phone.

A subsequent inspection of the device by the victim reportedly revealed locked folders containing obscene photos and videos of other women.

Following a formal complaint, the Varthur Police Station registered a case under Sections 77, 79 and 62 of the BNS, along with Section 66E of the IT Act, charging both the housekeeping staff member, identified as Krishna Ram Panging, and the hospital management.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed that the accused has appeared for investigation after official notices were served to both him and the hospital administration.

While initial police investigations did not reveal any immediate photos or videos of the complainant on the device, the mobile phone has been officially seized. It has since been forwarded to a forensic laboratory for detailed analysis to retrieve any deleted or hidden data as the investigation continues.