"Better Than Washing Utensils": Amazon Employee's Post On Woman Auto Driver Choosing Freedom Is Viral

An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has gone viral after sharing her interaction with a female auto-rickshaw driver who spoke candidly about choosing financial independence over traditional domestic work. The conversation started during a routine auto ride when the driver had a problem with her phone and requested Shreyashi Sinha, the passenger, to help her with directions. What started as a casual conversation quickly developed into a more serious discussion about work, freedom, and self-reliance.

Curious about her career choice, Sinha asked the driver what motivated her to start driving an auto-rickshaw. The woman explained that the job gave her independence, flexibility, and the freedom to travel, unlike conventional household chores that often come with restrictions and fixed responsibilities. Sharing the experience on Instagram, Sinha posted a video of the woman driving through Bengaluru while reflecting on the interaction. She said she admired women who choose work that offers autonomy and the ability to shape their own schedules.

"Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, 'Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana, kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu. I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom," a text insert on the video read.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, crossing more than 3 million views. Social media users praised the driver's confidence and her pride in earning a living on her own terms. Many called her inspiring and appreciated the dignity she associated with her profession.

The viral post also reignited conversations around the growing presence of women auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru and their role in breaking stereotypes within traditionally male-dominated jobs.

One user wrote, "1 week ago I also saw a women driving an auto. Don't be offended but it feels so safe and secure when you see a woman driver." Another commented, "She didn't just choose a job, she chose her freedom. That's the most powerful thing a woman can do."

A third said, "Guys it's not about small or big job..it's about she chose what she really like to do where she feel free no boudation."

The discussion follows another widely shared post by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and investor Sanjay Ramakrishnan, who recently praised female auto drivers in the city for their disciplined and professional driving habits.

In a LinkedIn post, Ramakrishnan said his recent rides with women auto drivers felt noticeably different from many of his previous experiences. He mentioned that he regularly books short-distance rides through Namma Yatri and over the past few weeks, he had several rides with women drivers. According to him, the women drivers demonstrated calm, careful, and responsible driving. He contrasted this with experiences involving reckless speeding, unnecessary honking, phone usage while driving and traffic violations that he said he had often encountered during other rides.