"Movement Is Therapy": Indian Woman Highlights How Singapore's Infrastructure Shapes Lifestyle

A video shared by an Indian woman living in Singapore has offered a glimpse into everyday life in the city-state, highlighting its infrastructure and public spaces. The clip has drawn attention for showing how daily surroundings can shape lifestyle and experiences.

The video was posted on Instagram by Prachi, who captured scenes of clean footpaths, green buildings, busy streets and public areas in Singapore after moving from India.

In the text overlaid on the clip, she said that she moved from the fifth largest economy to the thirty-second largest and this is how it looks, adding that there are more dogs than kids and pointing to the bus stop, green buildings and the view from the balcony.

She questioned the condition of footpaths and said movement is therapy, adding that she feels emotional, while also describing the city as organised chaos, always on the go and the safest, saying there is none other but Singapore.

Watch Video Here:

The video was shared with the caption that even after four months in the city, she is still not over how it manages to function so well.

Her video appeared to focus on how city planning and public infrastructure influence everyday life. The phrase about footpaths stood out for many viewers, while her remark about movement being therapy suggested how walkable spaces and organised public areas can affect mood and lifestyle.