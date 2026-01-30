Martyrs' Day 2026: Timeless Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi That Inspire The Nation

Martyrs' Day is observed on 30th of January to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

On this day, the nation not only honours the martyrs who laid down their precious lives, but also expresses gratitude to all the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives for the country.

From the soldiers who protected our borders, to the freedom fighters who brought India its new independence, we remember their sacrifices today so that we can live in peace.

Martyrs' Day inspires us to appreciate and embrace courageous, selfless, and patriotic acts. By honouring our martyrs in words and thoughts, we keep their memory alive and feel a sense of duty to our country.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes for you to read and remember the 'Father of the Nation' on Martyrs' Day: