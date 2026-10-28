Mansion, Mustang And Emptiness: Indian Chef's Video Exposes Dark Side Of American Dream

Settling abroad and earning in dollars is still the biggest dream for millions of Indians. But what happens when that dream comes true, your pockets are full of money, yet your heart feels empty? A poignant video by an Indian chef named Kartik Chauhan (@kartikinspire) on Instagram exposes this bitter truth. It shows that while you may find success abroad, you lose the company of your loved ones.

In the video, Kartik says he has been living in the US for the past four years. He owns a luxurious home, drives a Mustang, and lives in a prime neighbourhood. Yet, this Diwali, while homes across India glow with lights and celebrations, Kartik finds himself surrounded by silence, far from the warmth and laughter of loved ones.

Showing empty streets and a deserted colony in his video, he says, "I have everything, but no one to talk to. Should I now talk to these empty streets? It is only 8.30 at night, and there is such silence all around as if no one lives here."

Watch the video here:

In India, our lives thrive among family and neighbours. Unannounced visits from relatives, neighbours checking on you, and the noise of festivals make our lives vibrant. In contrast, in countries like the US, even socialising has to be scheduled.

Kartik says, "Money only gives you happiness as long as you are spending it. Real happiness can only be found with parents, a partner and children, which you cannot buy with money."

This is the story of millions of migrants who have climbed the ladder of success but still yearn for their loved ones in a corner of their hearts. Material comforts can never replace the warmth of relationships. For Indians living abroad, connecting with a community or inviting friends over during festivals may reduce this loneliness a little, but nothing can replace home.

The video sparked a debate online, with users sharing mixed reactions. Some viewers said the man had come to a powerful realisation only after earning money, while others argued that if he missed his family, nothing was stopping him from returning home.

One user wrote, "What's the point of making this reel, bro? You went there to earn money, right? And you did. So congratulations. Then why complain? You can't have everything at once."

Others offered a more nuanced perspective. A commenter noted that while happiness comes from being with family, financial stability is also essential for building a comfortable life together. Another user remarked that being ignored at home due to a lack of money can feel worse than the loneliness experienced away from loved ones. Many agreed that life is ultimately about finding the right balance between earning a living and staying connected to family.