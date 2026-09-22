Indian Woman In US Questions Detached Tag Given To People Living Abroad

An Indian woman living in Chicago, United States, has shared her experience of how relationships can change after moving abroad. She questioned why people who leave India are often labelled as being detached from those back home.

In an Instagram video, Kanishka Jasoria spoke about her three years of living in the US. She said that apart from her immediate family, only two people had called her during this period.

She reflected on the common belief that people become distant after moving to another country.

Watch Video Here:

Jasoria said that people often ask why those living abroad become detached. She explained that during her three years in America, only two people outside her immediate family had called her.

The first person asked her how she managed without her family and how the loan worked. The second person asked why she had moved without telling anyone. She said these were the only calls she received.

She questioned why people then ask why she feels detached when there is hardly any communication.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "It is true. It has happened to me too."

Another user noted, "Sad, but true."